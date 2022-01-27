DigitalBits (XDB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.21 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 27th. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $274.99 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000860 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.87 or 0.00253890 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00016303 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007335 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002544 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00012093 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.