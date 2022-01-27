DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Position Raised by Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,252,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,887,215 shares during the quarter. DigitalBridge Group accounts for approximately 3.3% of Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $55,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DBRG shares. Raymond James upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE DBRG traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.99. The company had a trading volume of 74,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,310,897. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $89,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.