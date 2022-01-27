Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Up 8.8%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) shares shot up 8.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.57. 4,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 712,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DDL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $960.59 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post -6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth $402,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth $766,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth $1,535,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

