Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Trading Down 7.2%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)’s share price dropped 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $104.95 and last traded at $105.13. Approximately 130,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,682,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.30.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,889,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,425,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,984,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,210,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the third quarter worth about $2,954,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

