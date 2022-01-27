Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) dropped 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.07 and last traded at $18.65. Approximately 22,450,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 18,564,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 209.5% during the 4th quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17,253 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

