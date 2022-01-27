Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diversey Holdings Ltd. is a provider of hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning solutions. Diversey Holdings Ltd. is based in FORT MILL, S.C. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Diversey from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho began coverage on Diversey in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Diversey in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diversey presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.43.

NASDAQ DSEY opened at $10.76 on Monday. Diversey has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $18.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Diversey had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.76 million. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Diversey will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diversey by 66.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after purchasing an additional 281,761 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Diversey by 6.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,440,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,797,000 after purchasing an additional 86,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diversey during the second quarter valued at about $9,840,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Diversey during the second quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Diversey during the second quarter valued at about $2,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

