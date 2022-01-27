Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $404.53

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 404.53 ($5.46) and traded as high as GBX 413 ($5.57). Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at GBX 395 ($5.33), with a volume of 847,401 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOM shares. Liberum Capital raised Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.45) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Monday, January 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 406.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 404.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

