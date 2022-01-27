Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.93

Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.93 and last traded at $22.93, with a volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

The firm has a market cap of $832.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 69.97% and a return on equity of 54.87%. The business had revenue of $23.97 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.639 dividend. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 139.04%.

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.16 per share, with a total value of $114,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,850 shares of company stock valued at $208,154 in the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 397,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 554,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $642,000. 16.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.