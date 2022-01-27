dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Price Target Cut to GBX 205

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) had its target price cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 265 ($3.58) to GBX 205 ($2.77) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.75% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.51) price target on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on dotdigital Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 290 ($3.91) price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.58) price target on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:DOTD opened at GBX 161.74 ($2.18) on Thursday. dotdigital Group has a 1 year low of GBX 147.64 ($1.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 295.50 ($3.99). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 183.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £483.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

