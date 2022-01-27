DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

DV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cannonball Research started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

DV stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.51. The stock had a trading volume of 60,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,138. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.21.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.77 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Equities research analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $398,815.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $979,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,837 shares of company stock worth $1,795,883. 5.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DV. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

