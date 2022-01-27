DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.
DV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cannonball Research started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd.
DV stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.51. The stock had a trading volume of 60,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,138. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.21.
In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $398,815.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $979,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,837 shares of company stock worth $1,795,883. 5.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DV. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
