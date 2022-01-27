Doyle Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Doyle Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,076 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.92.

ROST stock opened at $94.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.81. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.94 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

