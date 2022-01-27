Doyle Wealth Management Grows Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 18.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 12.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $243,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,243,610. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER stock opened at $143.37 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $104.05 and a one year high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The company had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.