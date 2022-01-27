Doyle Wealth Management Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Doyle Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,789 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 2.5% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $48.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $46.29 and a one year high of $61.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.48. The company has a market capitalization of $221.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Macquarie cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.48.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

