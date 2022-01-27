Doyle Wealth Management Has $577,000 Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 128.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,660,000 after buying an additional 904,543 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,055,000 after purchasing an additional 49,376 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,802,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,105,000 after purchasing an additional 304,311 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,628,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,792,000 after purchasing an additional 43,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,256,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,009,000 after purchasing an additional 295,148 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $60.75 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.941 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.