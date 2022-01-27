DP Poland (LON:DPP) Trading Down 1.7%

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP) shares traded down 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.70 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.80 ($0.08). 656,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 412,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.90 ($0.08).

The firm has a market cap of £35.25 million and a PE ratio of -4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.53.

DP Poland Company Profile (LON:DPP)

DP Poland Plc operates delivery and dine-in pizza restaurants in Poland. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It also offers ordering pizza online or by phone. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for DP Poland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Poland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.