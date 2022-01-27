Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, January 28th.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.24. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $58.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.09. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52 week low of $57.54 and a 52 week high of $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.47.
RDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
