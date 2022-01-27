Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, January 28th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.24. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $58.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.09. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52 week low of $57.54 and a 52 week high of $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

