Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market capitalization of $4.98 million and approximately $115,767.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00049704 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,422.63 or 0.06695461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00053496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,277.74 or 1.00261567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00052436 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

