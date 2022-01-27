DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €46.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DWS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($40.91) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €42.85 ($48.70).

ETR DWS opened at €35.82 ($40.70) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €37.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €31.45 ($35.73) and a 52 week high of €41.88 ($47.59). The company has a current ratio of 16.23, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

