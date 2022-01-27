Dynamic Achieves Market Cap of $2.29 Million (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 27th. During the last week, Dynamic has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular exchanges. Dynamic has a total market cap of $2.29 million and $186.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

