Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires 177 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 43.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 582 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Alphabet by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,261,000 after acquiring an additional 637,153 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 624,829 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 149,779.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 534,711 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after acquiring an additional 495,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,239.08.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $64.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,649.44. The company had a trading volume of 21,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,772. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,845.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,807.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,797.28 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.