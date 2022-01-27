Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,156 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,222,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,386,379. The firm has a market cap of $197.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.64.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

