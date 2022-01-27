Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Increases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 85.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE:DE traded up $5.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $378.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,594. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $278.95 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $359.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.02. The company has a market capitalization of $116.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.82.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.