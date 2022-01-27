Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,348,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,566,277,000 after purchasing an additional 232,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,205,963,000 after purchasing an additional 628,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,218,508,000 after purchasing an additional 571,313 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $926,585,000 after purchasing an additional 75,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.88.

APD stock traded up $2.45 on Thursday, reaching $278.86. 3,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,985. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.92 and a 200-day moving average of $285.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

