Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 37.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at $58,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 403,570 shares of company stock worth $109,157,322 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $3.49 on Thursday, reaching $241.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,698. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $283.90. The company has a market capitalization of $230.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.65.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.