EAM Investors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 381,971 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Ur-Energy were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ur-Energy by 519.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ur-Energy by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ur-Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 26.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ur-Energy news, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 66,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $96,912.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven M. Hatten sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $205,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 628,267 shares of company stock worth $1,131,034. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (up previously from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

