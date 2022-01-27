EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 105,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Separately, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Shares of Gambling.com Group stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Gambling.com Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.48.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 47.66% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group Ltd will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

GAMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.