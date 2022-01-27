Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EW. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.76.

EW stock opened at $108.63 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total value of $1,294,728.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

