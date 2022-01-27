Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EW. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.76.
EW stock opened at $108.63 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10.
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total value of $1,294,728.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
