eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $6.20 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EFTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eFFECTOR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.04.

Shares of EFTR stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $40.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.28.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Root sold 12,017 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $124,616.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan D. Root sold 5,026 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $35,232.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 297,552 shares of company stock worth $2,481,782.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFTR. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,503,000. Abingworth LLP bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,027,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

