eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) PT Lowered to $8.00 at JMP Securities

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JMP Securities from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.15% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.04.

Shares of NASDAQ EFTR opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $40.42.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Root sold 28,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $316,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $354,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,552 shares of company stock worth $2,481,782.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $337,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $40,503,000. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

