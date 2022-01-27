Efinity Reaches Market Cap of $76.53 Million (EFI)

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last seven days, Efinity has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Efinity has a total market cap of $76.53 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity coin can currently be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00049054 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,389.96 or 0.06482441 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,786.55 or 0.99778609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00052408 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00051743 BTC.

About Efinity

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin . Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Efinity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

