eGain (EGAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. eGain has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $0.010-$0.030 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $-0.030-$0.000 EPS.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million. eGain had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

EGAN traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.00. 104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,597. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $313.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of eGain by 462.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eGain in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of eGain by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of eGain by 26.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of eGain by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

