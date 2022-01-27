Eight Capital Upgrades Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) to “Buy”

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was upgraded by equities researchers at Eight Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TRQ has been the subject of several other research reports. decreased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Shares of NYSE:TRQ opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $21.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $622.79 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,054,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,627,000 after buying an additional 1,194,457 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 614.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 960,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after buying an additional 825,714 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 387.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 472,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after buying an additional 375,500 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 491.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 384,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 319,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 102,031 shares during the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

