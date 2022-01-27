Electrum Dark (ELD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5,824.14

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Electrum Dark has a total market capitalization of $5,824.14 and approximately $61.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electrum Dark Profile

Electrum Dark (CRYPTO:ELD) is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

