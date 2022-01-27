Element Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 100.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 9.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 35,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 764.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 29.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $808,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

MTEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of MTEM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 958 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 417.71% and a negative return on equity of 117.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.69 million. As a group, analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.