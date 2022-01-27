Element Capital Management LLC Takes $2.49 Million Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000. Montrose Environmental Group comprises 1.1% of Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Element Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Montrose Environmental Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MEG. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 2,211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,155,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,756 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 673.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 558,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,513,000 after acquiring an additional 486,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,866.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 154,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,631,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,751,000 after acquiring an additional 103,015 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 31.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,112,000 after buying an additional 94,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 9,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $648,471.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet Risi Field purchased 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.71 per share, with a total value of $499,865.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,314 shares of company stock valued at $5,204,309. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

Shares of MEG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.98. The stock had a trading volume of 731 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,859. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $80.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 0.12.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

