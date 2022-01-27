ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) Stock Price Up 3.1%

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) traded up 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.60. 491 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ELLRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ElringKlinger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18.

ElringKlinger AG provides lightweight solutions, electromobility, sealing and shielding technology, tool technology and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells products and assemblies destined for the automobile industry.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.