Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Raised to C$63.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$63.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EMA. CIBC increased their price target on Emera from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$63.00.

Shares of TSE:EMA traded up C$1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$60.50. 3,028,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Emera has a 1-year low of C$49.66 and a 1-year high of C$63.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$60.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$59.23. The firm has a market cap of C$15.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.0700001 EPS for the current year.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

