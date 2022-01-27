Emmi (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Emmi (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:EMLZF opened at $1,150.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,150.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,101.10. Emmi has a fifty-two week low of $1,150.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,150.00.

About Emmi

Emmi AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland, North and South America, Africa, Asia/Pacific, and the rest of Europe. The company operates through: Dairy Products, Cheese, Fresh Products, Fresh Cheese, Powder/Concentrates, and Other Products/Services segments.

