Emmi (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Emmi (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:EMLZF opened at $1,150.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,150.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,101.10. Emmi has a fifty-two week low of $1,150.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,150.00.
About Emmi
Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?
Receive News & Ratings for Emmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.