Empirical Finance LLC Buys 584 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,647 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its position in Tesla by 10.1% during the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 3,819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 8.1% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $925.41.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total transaction of $1,558,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.66, for a total transaction of $28,541,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,269,222 shares of company stock worth $4,477,295,447 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $64.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $872.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,945,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $876.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,044.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $889.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

