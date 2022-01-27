Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 618 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.6% of Empirical Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MA shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.94.

Shares of MA traded up $4.61 on Thursday, reaching $349.27. 123,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,408,153. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $349.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

