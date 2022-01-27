Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $418,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 21.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,381,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 47,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.07.

NYSE UPS traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $200.23. The stock had a trading volume of 28,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24. The company has a market cap of $174.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.