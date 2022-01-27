Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) vs. Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Financial Survey

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) and Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

30.4% of Endeavor Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Endeavor Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 83.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Endeavor Group and Creek Road Miners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endeavor Group -7.83% 5.56% 0.82% Creek Road Miners -442.91% N/A -152.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Endeavor Group and Creek Road Miners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endeavor Group 0 4 8 0 2.67 Creek Road Miners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Endeavor Group currently has a consensus price target of 35.42, suggesting a potential upside of 20.22%. Given Endeavor Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Endeavor Group is more favorable than Creek Road Miners.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Endeavor Group and Creek Road Miners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endeavor Group $3.48 billion 6.45 -$654.93 million N/A N/A Creek Road Miners $4.52 million 2.36 -$1.94 million ($1.16) -1.25

Creek Road Miners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Endeavor Group.

Summary

Endeavor Group beats Creek Road Miners on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events. The Events, Experiences & Rights segment provides services to a portfolio of live events, including sporting events, fashion, art fairs and music, culinary, and lifestyle festivals. This segment also owns and operates the IMG Academy, an academic and sports training institution; and produces and distributes sports video programming. The Representation segment offers services to a diverse group of talent across entertainment, sports, and fashion, such as actors, directors, writers, athletes, models, musicians, and other artists in various mediums comprising film, television, art, books, and live events. This segment provides brand strategy, marketing, advertising, public relations, analytics, digital, activation, and experiential services to corporate and other clients; intellectual property licensing services to a portfolio of entertainment, sports and consumer product brands; and content development, production, financing, sales, and advisory services for television properties, documentaries, feature films, and podcasts. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Creek Road Miners Company Profile

Creek Road Miners, Inc. engages in the provision of live pop culture conventions. It provides services to the entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail business to carry out sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship efforts. The company was founded on May 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Park City, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.