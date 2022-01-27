Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Given New C$12.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price increased by analysts at Raymond James to C$12.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 85.89% from the company’s previous close.

EFX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares downgraded Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.31.

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at C$6.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$590.98 million and a PE ratio of 12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$6.25 and a 12-month high of C$11.12.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$231.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.70 million. Analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

