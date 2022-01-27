Energean plc (LON:ENOG) Insider Sells £1,699,739.32 in Stock

Energean plc (LON:ENOG) insider Efstathios Topouzoglou sold 177,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 956 ($12.90), for a total value of £1,699,739.32 ($2,293,226.28).

ENOG opened at GBX 945 ($12.75) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 895.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 810.35. Energean plc has a 12-month low of GBX 599.50 ($8.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 987.90 ($13.33). The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.58.

Get Energean alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENOG. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,275 ($17.20) price objective on shares of Energean in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,275 ($17.20) price objective on shares of Energean in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Energean from GBX 1,180 ($15.92) to GBX 1,030 ($13.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.