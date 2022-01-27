Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Energy Transfer has decreased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Energy Transfer has a payout ratio of 45.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Energy Transfer to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.4%.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 80,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 16,109,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $120,013,085.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234 over the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ET has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

