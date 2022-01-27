Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at Tudor Pickering

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price increased by Tudor Pickering to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.64.

Shares of ERF opened at C$14.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$3.94 and a 1 year high of C$15.41. The firm has a market cap of C$3.62 billion and a PE ratio of -25.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.55.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$452.27 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.04%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,282.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 304,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,736,388.05.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

