Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) to post sales of $57.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Engagesmart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.70 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Engagesmart will report full-year sales of $212.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $212.50 million to $213.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $275.66 million, with estimates ranging from $268.40 million to $278.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Engagesmart.

Get Engagesmart alerts:

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ESMT shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth $2,044,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth $27,641,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth $189,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth $1,371,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at $2,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Engagesmart stock opened at $19.94 on Thursday. Engagesmart has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.93.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Engagesmart (ESMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.