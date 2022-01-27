Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 484,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 132,423 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $48,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 46.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth $1,165,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Entergy by 14.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Entergy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.17.

NYSE ETR opened at $107.28 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Entergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,787 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

