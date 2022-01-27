Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EQX. TD Securities decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.61.

Shares of EQX stock opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.25 and a 12-month high of C$8.90. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In related news, Director Gregory Smith sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.69, for a total transaction of C$513,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306,723 shares in the company, valued at C$3,278,868.87.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

