Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQX. Desjardins cut shares of Equinox Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equinox Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.94.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold stock opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $10.26.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $245.13 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,177,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 30.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,187 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 51.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 235.3% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 400,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 281,333 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 209.6% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.